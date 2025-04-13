Chargers trade pitch adds elite 6-time 1,000-yard wide receiver for Justin Herbert
If the Los Angeles Chargers want to put quarterback Justin Herbert in the best position possible to succeed in 2025 while also improving their chances of taking yet another step forward, the team must add more weapons for him to throw to.
As things stand now, the Chargers have a budding star in wide receiver Ladd McConkey, but the jury is still very much out on Quentin Johnston, and Mike Williams isn't more than a depth option at this stage in his career. Making matters worse, Los Angeles also lost Joshua Palmer in free agency.
On top of needing more depth, the Chargers need a true No. 1 wide receiver for Herbert on the outside. That has led to Last Word on Sports' Liam Rebellato to suggest Los Angeles as a possible destination for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
"With Justin Herbert locked in as their franchise quarterback, the Los Angeles Chargers could look to add a game-breaking talent like Hill to elevate their aerial attack. A true deep threat could unlock another level for Herbert's game," Rebellato wrote.
Hill's future with the Dolphins has been up in the air since after last season, when he said he wanted out of Miami. After walking those comments back, Hill continues to send mixed signals.
Hill would be just what the doctor ordered for the Chargers. He'd provide the reliable No. 1 option Los Angeles needs, and he'd add a much-needed explosive element to Jim Harbaugh's offense.
As far as compensation is concerned, the Chargers will likely have to cough up a Day 2 pick, of which Los Angeles has two. But the Dolphins may have their eye on Johnston as a replacement for Hill, and perhaps Los Angeles would include him if it means surrendering a lower draft pick.
Of course, that would leave the Chargers short on depth at the position, but it's easier to find that via free agency, trade and/or the draft than it is to land an elite wide receiver like Hill. As a result, the Chargers shouldn't blink at a trade for Hill that includes Johnston and a Day 3 pick.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh sits near McVay, Reid in latest NFL head coach power rankings
Chargers leave a gift for Eagles and Rams in recent 2025 NFL mock draft
Chargers QB Justin Herbert goes viral for new images on social media
Grading Chargers 7-round NFL mock draft that includes one of top WR prospects
Chargers grab new name and son of a HOFer in new 2-round NFL mock draft