Chargers' Jim Harbaugh sits near McVay, Reid in latest NFL head coach power rankings
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has no business outside the top 10 of any current coaching lists, something most fans across the board can undoubtedly agree upon.
Harbaugh just cemented this line of thinking in Year 1 with the Chargers, taking his new team to the playoffs despite a massive rebuild – in the stacked AFC West, no less.
So, where does Harbaugh rank amongst his peers?
According to Pro Football Talk's Patrick Daugherty, he slots comfortably at sixth overall right now:
“Last season was Jim Harbaugh’s second worst as an NFL head coach. He went 11-6 with a .647 winning percentage and made the playoffs in the same division as Andy Reid and Sean Payton. The Chargers proved to be a little too ahead of schedule when they got unmasked by Houston in the Wild Card Round, but Harbaugh confirmed his baseline remains as high as it was before he took nine years off to coach the Michigan Wolverines.”
RELATED: Chargers pull off 'aggressive' trade up for top-tier weapon in 7-round mock draft
Given Harbaugh’s showing last year and the mentioned successes at Michigan (never mind plenty of other stops before that), it’s a pretty hard ranking to complain about right now.
As the writeup goes on to note, Harbaugh will be more harshly judged in 2025 and beyond after the playoff hiccup against Houston and Justin Herbert’s struggles in that game.
But right now? Coming just short behind the likes of Andy Reid, Sean McVay and even John Harbaugh is a nice place for the Chargers head coach to land.
