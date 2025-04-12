Grading Chargers 7-round NFL mock draft that includes one of top WR prospects
The NFL draft is two weeks away and the Los Angeles Chargers are preparing to welcome 10 new players to their roster. Starting with the No. 22 overall pick, many expect the Bolts to add another offensive weapon for Justin Herbert and to pair with Ladd McConkey.
It'll be interesting to see the route the Chargers take, if they even make all 10 selections. Most of their picks are later on day three, so they could very well look to package some of those to move up if they so please. Daniel Popper of the Athletic published a seven-round mock draft for the Chargers, here's how his scenario played out:
Round 1, No.22: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
Round 2, No.55: IDL Darius Alexander, Toledo
Round 3, No.86: G Miles Frazier, LSU
Round 4, No.125: TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
Round 5, No.158: RB Jaydon Blue, Texas
Round 6, No.181: EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
Round 6, No.199: CB Zah Frazier, UTSA
Round 6, No.209: S Sebastian Castro, Iowa
Round 6, No.214: LB Carson Bruener, Washington
Round 7, No.256: C Thomas Perry, Middlebury
Starting with their first selection, McMillan would be great value at the No. 22 spot. He has been slipping down mock drafts recently, but not as far as the Chargers' pick until this scenario. Popper had this to say: "If McMillan is there, I think he is the no-brainer pick. He is the type of big body — over 6-foot-4, 213 pounds — the Chargers need on the outside to complement slot receiver Ladd McConkey. The Chargers signed Mike Williams in free agency, but I think they need to invest further in this type of skill set, given Williams’ age and injury history. Though he is not an elite separator, McMillan is still highly effective because of his strong and reliable hands."
McMillan had 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns for the Wildcats last season. He'd be an electric addition to the Chargers' offense.
Looking at the remaining nine picks, Popper did a solid job of addressing needs and prioritizing depth. Needing more defensive line bodies in general, the Alexander pick makes sense, but depending on who's on the board, there should be better prospects at the position available.
After that comes three straight offensive picks, four in the first five picks. Frazier could come in and potentially compete for a starting job if he excels during camp. Evans could also look to make his mark early in the tight end room, seeing as how the position is thin. Blue is an intriguing ballcarrier, as Popper said, "I think the Chargers need to add an explosive element to their running back room to pair with free-agent acquisition Najee Harris. Blue can provide that."
The last five picks are solid depth pieces, mainly on defense. Bolstering the secondary with Frazier and Castro are solid, as well as Bruener thrown into the mix at linebacker.
We give this mock draft a B+ grade.
