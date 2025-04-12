Chargers QB Justin Herbert goes viral for new images on social media
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert isn’t in the news often outside of football-related mentions.
And when Herbert is mentioned, it’s usually something mundane, like say, sharing small updates on his farming and/or pet habits during the offseason.
This time, though, Herbert has made the rounds for some new pictures on social media made in collaboration with Nike.
Those photos aren’t outlandish or majorly notable, but the fact the elusive Herbert is in the media at all is no small thing when it comes to the Chargers' passer.
RELATED: Chargers' former first-round pick listed as team's top trade asset before NFL draft
The Chargers’ official social media channels shared the photos too, instantly earning thousands of engagements.
Speculation about a Nike deal chased Herbert into the draft in 2020. But hiccups in the deal actually getting done made the rounds after his rookie season, too.
Regardless, things are moving along just fine for Herbert and Nike right now while providing fans with some content during a lull in the NFL action before the draft. Some fans even dug up commercial footage, too:
And for those interested in Farmer Herbert:
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers commit a disaster class in new mock draft with wild trade
Steelers could steal dream draft target one pick in front of Chargers
Could Chargers make shocking trade during 2025 NFL Draft?
Chargers benefit in mock draft while Raiders' trade up creates chaos
Proposed Chargers blockbuster trade lands 7-time Pro Bowl superstar edge rusher