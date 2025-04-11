Chargers leave a gift for Eagles and Rams in recent 2025 NFL mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers have a glaring need at both wide receiver and tight end. That's why it's common to see Texas wideout Matthew Golden and Michigan tight end Colston Loveland linked to them in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft.
Golden makes sense considering his game-changing speed and knack for stepping up in big moments. Loveland is a fit due to his experience working with Jim Harbaugh during their time together in Michigan.
In a recent mock draft from The 33rd Team's Ian Valentino, both players are available for L.A. when they're on the clock at pick No. 22, but they don't select either. Instead, they go with Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, with Valentino saying Harbaugh will be enamored with his run-blocking.
"It's easy to fall in love with Matthew Golden's speed, but Jim Harbaugh will trip over himself watching Emeka Egbuka get involved in run blocking. Egbuka is the quintessential winning football player who affects the game on almost every down. Pairing him with Ladd McConkey will finally give Justin Herbert the chance to raise his game in the postseason." — Valentino, The 33rd Team
It would be like Harbaugh to put an emphasis on run-blocking, but the good news is that Egbuka is at least a great option. He's not an ideal No. 1 target but would be a great complement alongside Ladd McConkey.
While their offense would improve with this move, two NFC teams benefit from this decision. The Los Angeles Rams end up with Loveland at pick No. 26, and Golden goes to the defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, at No. 32.
The Chargers aren't the only team in this prediction to pass on both players, but they still leave two playoff teams with a gift by taking Egbuka.
