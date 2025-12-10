Chargers' Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal usage has huge effect on fantasy football

The Los Angeles Chargers won in thrilling fashion on Monday night, taking down the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime 22-19. Defeating the defending Super Bowl champions took a village, as everyone played a part in what was a wild game with multiple turnovers and late-game heroics.

One major storyline from the game was rookie running back Omarion Hampton making his return. Hampton had been out since Week 5 with a fractured ankle, leaving the backfield duties to 2024 sixth-round pick Kimani Vidal.

Vidal established himself as a sneaky good waiver pickup in the middle of the fantasy football season. Even with Hampton back in the fold, the Chargers didn't abandon Vidal's services, as he earned the right to still receive carries on a consistent basis.

What does it mean from a fantasy football perspective going forward? It could be a bright outlook.

Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal both proving to be solid fantasy football pickups

Hampton had 13 carries for 56 yards, while adding in two catches for 11 yards and a touchdown on Monday night. Not a crazy workload, but still a solid performance, especially for PPR leagues.

Vidal had 44 yards on 14 carries. He only had one catch, which happened to go for a whopping 60 yards.

Clearly, the Chargers had no issues giving Hampton close to what his workload looked like pre-injury. His 13 attempts were the third-highest of the season. He's still getting ramped up in a way, so Hampton's usage could increase as the weeks go on.

It shouldn't be forgotten that Vidal looks to have a role in this offense going forward. He's up to nearly 600 yards and three touchdowns this season, it'd be foolish to expect his usage to go down. The Chargers have two capable ballcarriers, it's time for Greg Roman to use both.

Monday night was a good indication of the Chargers having a solid tandem in the backfield. For fantasy owners everywhere, it could be beneficial as the playoffs begin this week.

