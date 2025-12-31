Predicting starting Chargers lineup after vague Jim Harbaugh comments

The Los Angeles Chargers currently sit with an 11-5 record in the AFC, with open arms to see who their opponent will be in the first round of the playoffs. This idea of being ok with whoever they travel to allowed the Bolts to make the decision to sit their starters... or at least some of them.

While there have been some comments from Head Coach Jim Harbaugh on who will and will not play, the actual starting lineup in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos is up in the air.

Who is starting for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18?

QB - Trey Lance, DJ Uiagalelei: One of the very few official comments regarding the situation of who is and who is not playing from Coach Harbaugh is the QB situation. Harbaugh described the decision of sitting Justin Herbert for the reason of "health and winning". He also mentioned Lance will start, and Uiagalelei will serve as the backup.

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh says decision to sit Herbert not related to Wild Card matchup possibilities: “Health and winning.” — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) December 29, 2025

RB - Omarion Hampton, Hassan Haskins, Jaret Patterson: The running back situation is a bit curious, with the only note we have is that Kimani Vidal is "less likely" to play in Week 18, as he is dealing with a neck injury. As for the others, predicting Hampton to get a quarter or so to get him more continued momentum since his return from injury is likely. From there on, it will likely be the Haskins and Patterson show.

WR - Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Dalevon Campbell: The wide receiver room will likely follow a similar path to the RB room in the sense that starters McConkey and Johnston will likely have a quarter, with rookies Tre Harris, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and estimated practice squad elevation, Dalevon Campbell will all finish the game out. Keenan Allen, the veteran that he is, will not play.

TE - Oronde Gadsden II, Will Dissly, Tyler Conklin: No exact movement in the tight end room as Gadsden's last performance was very ugly, with coach Harbaugh likely wanting him to have a better game before relying on him in the playoff run that is soon to come. Dissly and Conklin will serve as situational players as normal.

OL - Austin Deculus, Zion Johnson, Andre James, Trevor Penning, Trey Pipkins/Bobby Hart: The offensive line room is where playing backups could actually yield a better performance than what is normally seen on Sundays with the Bolts. This is due to James and Penning getting the starts over major weak-links, Bradley Bozeman and Mekhi Becton getting the day off to rest and recover. Pipkins may get to rest or play in "emergency" as the swing tackle, allowing for Hart to play left tackle, a position we learned he is much more comfortable at. Jamaree Salyer was noted, along with the aforementioned Vidal, as a "less likely" option to play.

EDGE - Tuli Tuipolotu, Odafe Oweh, Kyle Kennard, Bud Dupree: Tuipolotu may be the sack leader of the Chargers, but he is seemingly in good shape this late in the season at 23 years old. This will likely allow him to get a quarter to allow backups Oweh, Kennard and veteran Dupree to finish the game without having such a major workload.

IDL - Jamaree Caldwell, Otito Ogbonnia, Justin Eboigbe, TeRah Edwards: The Chargers' interior defensive line room is quite strong with its depth, getting its true test in Week 18 with rookie Jamaree Caldwell likely to lead the charge. Ogbonnia, Eboigbe and estimated practice squad elevation Edwards will all likely serve as backups/rotational contributors.

LB - Troy Dye, Marlowe Wax, Del'Shawn Philips: One of the more disappointing units in 2025, the Chargers LB room in Week 18 will serve as a reset game for starters Daiyan Henley and Denzel Perryman (will be missing the game anyway with a suspension), whereas depth pieces Dye, Wax and Philips will likely serve as the main LBs throughout the entire course of the game.

CB - Cam Hart, Benjamin St-Juste, Nikko Reed, Deane Leonard: There is a possibility for Tarheeb Still to suit up and play a quarter as the room would be thin without him, but finding rhythm for Hart, St-Juste, Reed and Leonard could be important down the stretch, where weapons are likely to get stronger in the playoffs.

S - Tony Jefferson, Kendall Williamson, Marcus Williams: The Safety room without Derwin James, Elijah Molden and RJ Mickens will be very thin, but crucial for health of the roster. James is a veteran who has earned a week to rest, Molden has been dealing with injury all season long and is a strong candidate to rest before the playoffs, and the same goes for rookie Mickens. That would leave Jefferson and Williamson as active roster starters, with Williamson likely to only play in three safety sets with estimated practice squad elevation, Williams to take his spot as the starter.

With this prediction, do the Chargers backups have a chance against the Broncos starters in Week 18? Are they making the right move resting key starters before the playoffs?

