Chargers' unique new uniform patches are latest odd Jim Harbaugh invention
The best decision the Los Angeles Chargers have made since moving to the city may be the hiring of head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh's exit from the league when he was let go by the San Francisco 49ers back in 2014 felt strange. However, as the old saying goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure.
The Chargers are already feeling the effects of the Harbaugh way, as the team made it to the postseason in just his first season as head coach. Now, it is time to build off of that successful first season.
However, it wouldn't be a team under Harbaugh without the head coach creating something that only a football sicko could love.
Harbaugh has created new patches for the team jerseys, and appears to be something that he is really proud of.
Harbaugh wants the players to see their past accomplishments, something that he even compared to a military general when describing the new patches to the media.
It's not just the head coach that is enjoying these new patches, veteran safety Derwin James Jr. seems to also be a fan of the new look.
James told Eric Smith of the official Chargers website that he loves the look. "At the end of the day, this is a professional league, but when you can keep us connected and get a little bragging rights in the locker room, it's good," said James.
May the Harbaugh fun never end.
