Jim Harbaugh reveals what he is looking for in Chargers rookies this offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers' offseason has hit the minicamp portion, as fans are getting a chance to see the 2025-26 edition of the team on the field.
There are plenty of stories for Chargers fans to be excited about this offseason, and Jim Harbaugh discussed a few during his appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show'.
During the interview, Harbaugh discussed the team's 2025 NFL Draft class and revealed to McAfee what he is looking for out of his rookies.
Harbaugh mentioned that he is looking for the 2025 rookie class to be hungry and humble during their first offseason.
Fans are really excited about first round pick, running back Omarion Hampton, who could be one half of the most dominant backfield in the league, with the team's addition of Najee Harris in free agency.
Of course, the new wide receivers will also be in the spotlight this offseason.. The Chargers selected Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the 2025 draft. Expectations will be high for Harris, and rightfully so.
Lost in all the offensive talent brought in during the draft, the Chargers also selected SEC Defensive Player of the Year Kyle Kennard. Kennard is a welcome addition to a new look pass rush unit that will need to make an immediate impact as the team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.
