Jim Harbaugh gives Michigan wrestler who hasn't played since high school a shot
If there's one thing Jim Harbaugh will do, it's that he'll make sure the Michigan Wolverines pipeline is still alive. The Los Angeles Chargers' head coach has made it no secret to bring over players that he coached during his time in Michigan. Harbaugh won a National Championship with the Wolverines before accepting the Chargers' job.
It was evident in his first draft class with the team last offseason, as Harbaugh had a hand in Junior Colson and Cornelius Johnson becoming part of his roster. This season was a little different, as Harbaugh invited a former Michigan Wolverine to Chargers minicamp, but one that never played for him.
Mason Parris won the 2023 Dan Hodge Trophy recipient as college wrestling's most dominant wrestler. Yes, a wrestler. Parris hadn't played football since high school, but lit up the mat in college as Michigan's top wrestler. The 2023 NCAA heavyweight champion lined up at fullback during minicamp for the Chargers, as he looks to make his NFL dream a reality.
"First time on the football field since high school. Grateful for this experience and the exact reset I needed," is what Parris had to say on his social media post.
The Chargers don't currently have a true fullback on the roster, so it's possible that Parris could make waves this summer if all goes well. The 6-foot-3, 276 pound behemoth should be a fun story to watch during training camp.
