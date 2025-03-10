Chargers' updated cap space after re-signing star edge rusher Khalil Mack
The Los Angeles Chargers finally answered one of their biggest offseason questions on Monday morning and right before the legal tampering period of free agency begins.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers are re-signing veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack to a one-year, $18 million deal, which is fully guaranteed.
"Just ahead of free agency, former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack reached agreement today on a one-year, fully-guaranteed $18 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, per sources," Schefter reported. "Chargers get back their pass-rush standout."
The 34-year-old is coming off a season in which he tallied just six sacks, his lowest total since an injury-shortened 2021 campaign. However, Mack is just one year removed from a 17-sack campaigns.
Bringing Mack back is especially important after the Chargers parted ways with Joey Bosa recently.
Chargers updated salary cap space
With Mack on the books for $18 million in 2025, the Chargers are now sitting with $75.8 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. That is more than enough for Los Angeles to make multiple significant moves to continue to bolster the roster.
One of the biggest remaining needs comes at wide receiver, where the Chargers desperately need a veteran upgrade after not getting much out of anyone not named Ladd McConkey in 2024.
The Chargers saw two big names come off the board recently after Davante Adams signed with the Los Angeles Rams in free agency and DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Some other needs the Chargers should be looking to address come at running back, cornerback, offensive line, defensive line, EDGE and inside linebacker.
We could see some action real soon, as the legal tampering period of NFL free agency begins on Monday at noon ET. The official start of free agency falls on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.
