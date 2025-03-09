Chargers: Another contender for Khalil Mack in free agency emerges
The Chicago Bears might not be the only threat to take Khalil Mack from the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, after all.
Those Bears suddenly seem like a big threat, but other teams in the NFC could have something to say about the Windy City reunion.
According to The Athletic’s Ben Standig, the Washington Commanders have eyes on Mack before free agency opens:
“Mack won’t come cheap — Pro Football Focus projects a two-year, $45 million deal with $40 million guaranteed — but Washington is interested. Those terms fit perfectly into the two-year window and will likely be cheaper than the overhyped Josh Sweat. The Los Angeles Chargers won’t let Mack escape easily, especially after releasing Joey Bosa.”
RELATED: Don't rule out a Joey Bosa return to the Los Angeles Chargers just yet
And why not? Mack might be going into his age-34 season, but he was still plenty effective as a pass-rusher and all-around player last year when not battling little nagging injuries.
Those Chargers want Mack back, yet have also had no qualms about admitting he will test the open market in free agency.
What’s hard to get a read on now is just how much cash Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and the front office would be willing to throw out there to make sure Mack stays in town. The Chargers have more than $90 million in free cap space after that mentioned cut of Joey Bosa, but how much they want to commit to one non-quarterback position like that is hard to say.
Considering there’s always an outside chance the Chargers get Bosa back in free agency, maybe fans are headed for a surprise when it comes to the team’s edge rushers over the next week or so.
All we know for certain? Bonafide contenders like the Commanders want Mack, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers could have secret weapon in DK Metcalf trade sweepstakes
Los Angeles Chargers player hints at reaching out to DK Metcalf
Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing RB Nick Chubb
Shocking trade request increases Chargers' chances of keeping Khalil Mack
Chargers blockbuster trade prediction adds disgruntled 2-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
Chargers could exit star free agent sweepstakes if contract buzz is true