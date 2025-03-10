Chargers predicted to make running back change, sign projected $27 million free agent
After a successful 2024 season that saw the Los Angeles Chargers take a massive leap in the first year under head coach Jim Harbaugh, the team will be looking to retain several of its free agents.
One of the players who is near the top of the list of priorities figures to be running back J.K. Dobbins, who was one of the league's most pleasant surprises last season.
After seeing his career derailed by injury, Dobbins had a major bounce-back showing in 2024, finishing with a career-high 905 rushing yards, 1,058 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns.
While the Chargers likely have interest in bringing Dobbins back, injuries remain a concern. In what was his second-healthiest year in the NFL, Dobbins still missed four games. That could cause the Chargers to consider moving in a different direction.
If that's the case, Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson predicts Los Angeles will grab someone in free agency who has been the opposite of Dobbins when it comes to injuries: Pittsburgh Steelers pending free agent, Najee Harris.
MORE: Chargers guaranteed to lose Joey Bosa based on latest free-agency development
"Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz came up with a team (Baltimore Ravens) that didn’t spend first-round picks on a running back and we believe that approach will carry over here," Johnson wrote. "Instead, Hortiz goes out and adds a physical runner to Jim Harbaugh’s offense with Najee Harris. In Los Angeles, Harris could be the top back on early downs and get a majority of the touches inside the 10-yard line. At 242 pounds, his physical style and durability fit what Harbaugh wants in a committee backfield. Plus, signing Harris shouldn’t cost upwards of $10 million per season.
If nothing else, Harris has been reliable during his career. Not only has he never missed a game, Harris has also tallied 1,000 rushing yards or more in each season and is an asset in the passing game.
But that's about where the positives end. Harris doesn't have great vision and isn't a big-play threat out of the backfield, as evidenced by his career 3.9 yards per carry.
Now, it's fair to point out that the Steelers didn't offer much help in terms of run-blocking and a passing attack that could keep defenses honest, but Harris certainly isn't blameless in his struggles.
When it comes to projected compensation, Harris is expected to get a three-year, $27.4 million deal, which works out to $9.2 million annually. That is far too much for a running back who won't move the needle all that much, thus, the Chargers should avoid.
