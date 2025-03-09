Chargers guaranteed to lose Joey Bosa based on latest free-agency development
The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have all but lost defensive end Joey Bosa in free agency.
First, a report about Bosa’s next contract in free agency seemed to confirm that news.
And now there’s this – according to Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard, Bosa has had “good conversations” with the San Francisco 49ers, which would allow him to link up with his brother Nick Bosa on the same defense.
While an agreement between team and player has yet to go official, the report goes on to state that the link up “probably will” happen.
RELATED: Best landing spots for Joey Bosa after release from Chargers
For better or worse, that takes an option off the table for the Chargers. They cut Bosa to clear up $25 million in cap space. There was always an outside chance he would return on a cheaper deal, especially with Khalil Mack expected to have a hot market of his own in free agency.
Instead, Bosa appears to have his sights set on the obvious landing destination as a free agent. It sounds great from a usage standpoint, too, as he’ll get to play fewer snap counts while working in a rotation, helping him stay effective and potentially steering clear of the injury bug.
If the worst-case scenario happens and the Chargers lose both Mack and Bosa in free agency, an edge rusher becomes a possibility for the team as early as Round 1 in the upcoming draft.
