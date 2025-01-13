Chargers urged to address most under-the-radar offseason need
Nobody really knew who Elijah Molden was when the Los Angeles Chargers acquired him from the Tennessee Titans in late August. Molden, a former third round pick in 2021, had primarily played cornerback over his first three seasons in the league.
Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter had a different vision for Molden, moving him to safety. It worked, as he was one of the Chargers' breakout stars on defense this past season. Molden's emergence at his new position allowed Minter to move Derwin James all over the field, getting the most out of his All-Pro defensive back. It certainly was worth the compensation, as the Chargers surrendered just a 2026 seventh-round pick to bring Molden in.
Unfortunately, a broken leg in Week 17 prematurely ended his season, but there's no denying Molden's impact when he was on the field. He's one of the Chargers' many pending free agents, but one they should bring back, according to Kris Rhim.
"Molden was a key part of the Chargers' defensive renaissance before a broken leg ended his season in Week 17. He ranked second among defensive backs in tackles (72) and interceptions (three). Perhaps Molden's most important role was allowing coordinator Jesse Minter to move safetyDerwin James Jr. to nickel, while Molden played deep safety."
Molden started 12 games for the Bolts, logging seven passes defended and three interceptions, both career-highs. It'd be wise for the Chargers to retain him this offseason.
