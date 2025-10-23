Ageless wide receiver Keenan Allen, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Vikings
Are either of these teams ready for prime time? The Los Angeles Chargers are 1-3 in their last four games after a 3-0 start. The Minnesota Vikings are a mediocre 3-3, and have already lost as many games as they did during the regular season in 2024.
The teams clash at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. Kevin O’Connell’s team will trot out quarterback Carson Wentz once again. He’s been inconsistent at best so far. Meanwhile, Brian Flores’s defense was burned deep by the Eagles last Sunday on numerous occasions.
After a promising start, it’s been a rough stretch for Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert. After beginning the season with five TD passes and zero interceptions in his first two outings, he has thrown nearly as many interceptions (6) as touchdown passes (8) in his last five games.
Herbert has really relied on 13-year pro Keenan Allen as of late. Already the team’s top pass-catcher this season with 44 receptions, he’s been very busy the past four weeks via a club-high 25 grabs for 241 yards and one score. He comes off a season-high 11 catches for 119 yards and one TD in the club’s 38-24 home loss to the Colts. Could this duo help the Bolts snap out of their current funk?
Chargers vs. Vikings History
While these teams are in different conferences, this is actually the fourth meeting in seven seasons between the clubs. The Chargers came away with a 28-24 victory in 2023 at Minnesota in the clubs’ last encounter. Meanwhile, the Vikings were 27-20 winners in 2021 at SoFi Stadium the last time the Bolts hosted this series.
Vikings Struggling with Ball Security
Kevin O’Connell’s club has yet to win two games in a row this season. Then again, the Vikings have also not dropped two consecutive contests. However, a team that finished 14-3 during the regular season in 2024 has already lost three games. Eight of the Vikings’ 11 turnovers have come in the three losses.
This marks the Chargers’ third game this season vs. the other conference, and Harbaugh is hoping to fare better than he did against the Giants and Commanders. Dating back to the start of last season, the Bolts are 3-4 vs. NFC teams and have lost three straight interconference contests by a combined 88-45 score.
Chargers’ Run Defense Bears Watching
A year ago, the Vikings struggled with pass protection and it certainly has gotten better in 2025. Last season, Minnesota surrendered a whopping 49 sacks in 17 games, plus nine more in the playoff loss to the Rams. This season, Wentz (14) and J.J. McCarthy (9) have been dropped 23 times in six contests.
After a solid start, Jesse Minter’s defensive unit has had issues. The team has struggled to slow down opposing teams on the ground. After limiting the Chiefs (98) and Raiders (68) to a combined 166 rushing yards the first two weeks, the Bolts have allowed 139.8 yards per game on the ground in their last five outings.
