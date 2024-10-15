Jim Harbaugh says officials got Broncos' TD call wrong
What looked like a blowout victory for the Los Angeles Chargers swiftly evolved into one where the team had to hang on for the 23-16 victory over the Denver Broncos. It ended on a sloppy note. However, wins are never guaranteed in the NFL and should never be diminished.
It was a busy day for Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. He exited the game in the first quarter with a health scare, later returning. However, the Chargers head coach was all smiles in the postgame, even saying the officials may have missed a crucial call on the Broncos.
Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton made an outstanding one-handed grab for a touchdown late in the contest. However, Harbaugh believes that the amazing play shouldn't have counted. Without that score, the Broncos would have never been in serious contention to steal a win.
What is or isn't a catch in the NFL is debated week after week. Harbaugh is entitled to his opinion, but it would have been hard to take that one off the board. However, I'm sure we can all agree that the game needs longer reviews.
