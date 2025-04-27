2025 NFL draft grade roundup: Chargers mid-round picks steal the show
The 2025 NFL draft is behind us, and the Los Angeles Chargers added nine rookies to their team during the seven-round event. They kicked things off with North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton on Thursday and made Florida safety Trikweze Bridges their final pick on Saturday.
Overall, they filled several needs and were able to find solid value selections throughout the weekend. Even most draft experts agreed they did solid work in Jim Harbaugh's second season with the team.
That said, here's a quick reminder of their draft picks, followed by an overall grade roundup.
- Round 1: No. 22: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
- Round 2: No. 55: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
- Round 3: No. 86: Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon
- Round 4: No. 125: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
- Round 5: No. 158: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn
- Round 5: No. 165: Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
- Round 6: No. 199: Branson Taylor, OT, Pittsburgh
- Round 6: No. 214: R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson
- Round 7: No. 256: Trikweze Bridges, S, Florida
NFL.com
Chad Reuter gave the Chargers an A- for their work, having just one player as a stretch.
"Jim Harbaugh's run game got a boost from Hampton in Round 1, and Harris -- a strong downfield playmaker when healthy -- did the same for the receiving corps in Round 2. Caldwell met a need on the defensive line, though the Chargers could have added youth at edge rusher there and found a similar value at nose tackle on Day 3." — Reuter
Reuter said they were lucky to find Kyle Kennard in the fourth round, which made up for the Jamaree Caldwell selection. Overall, he had very little to say that wasn't positive.
New York Post
Ryan Dunleavy gave the Chargers a B-, calling their first pick "interesting."
"Drafting Hampton after signing free agent Najee Harris is interesting. Tre Harris (17.7 yards per catch the last two seasons) on the outside with Ladd McConkey in the slot could be a dynamic receiving duo for years. Caldwell fits a prototype for head coach Jim Harbaugh." — Dunleavy
Again, nothing negative but Dunleavy seems underwhelmed by the running back pick after they signed Najee Harris. Still, a solid B- isn't a bad grade at all.
ESPN
Mel Kiper says the Chargers did well overall, giving them a B+, despite not getting the guy he wanted for them in Round 1.
"I'm surprised the Chargers didn't address the interior offensive line. I projected Grey Zabel to them in Round 1 in my final mock draft, but the only offensive line addition was sixth-round tackle Branson Taylor. I docked the Chargers a bit there, but there were some good Day 3 finds in their class. Kyle Kennard had 11.5 sacks last season and can help alleviate the loss of Joey Bosa. Oronde Gadsden II catches everything thrown his direction, which is why I listed him as my favorite sleeper tight end in the class." — Kiper
Kiper's biggest complaint was that they didn't take an interior offensive lineman. Outside of that, he liked most of their picks. Like others, he's also a fan of fourth-rounder Kyle Kennard.
PFF
The analytics team at Pro Football Focus says the Chargers earned a solid B+, largely thanks to one of their later picks.
"Gadsden recorded a 60.7% contested-catch rate last season, and he ranked second among all college football tight ends with nine deep catches." — PFF
Like Kennard, the Chargers are getting a lot of praise for Oronde Gadsden. He's going to be a name to watch as he develops in this offense.
SI.com
Matt Verderame of SI was the least impressed, giving Los Angeles a C+, which is at least still a passing grade.
"Los Angeles upgraded its offense in the first two rounds, but in a somewhat dubious fashion. Hampton is a terrific talent and a deserving first-round choice, but the Chargers had a litany of needs and just signed Najee Harris for their backfield. Tre Harris is an excellent value in the late second round and should start instantly alongside Ladd McConkey. Still, there are obvious holes at edge, tight end and corner, none of which were significantly addressed." — Verderame
This is one of the toughest grades for the Chargers, but it doesn't seem as though Verderame has an issue with the players selected. He just feels they didn't address some of their more pressing concerns. That's bound to happen when you take a running back in Round 1 and spend two picks on receivers.
Even with this C+, the Chargers are getting solid marks for their work this weekend.
