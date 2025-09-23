Los Angeles Chargers Week 4 top prop bets vs. New York Giants
There isn't another team in the NFL riding higher than the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are 3-0 on the young season, as well as 3-0 in the AFC West.
In Week 4, the Chargers will look to stay undefeated as they take on a New York Giants team that has more questions than answers.
As the Chargers gear up for a matchup with a winless team, let's take a closer look at some of the top prop bets leading up to the game.
Total Touchdowns - O/U (4.5)
The total touchdown line is at 4.5 for Sunday's game. The Chargers scored two touchdowns in Week 3 while the Giants had just one. This could be one of those bets to make you sweat.
Last To Score - Chargers (-154)
If it's a close game, the hope would be that the Chargers do score last. The odds are even in favor of Los Angeles getting the last score, as it currently stands at -154.
Race To 5 Points - Chargers (-203)
The Chargers also have favorable odds to be the first team to score five points in the Week 4 matchup. This could be all about who gets ball first, but the Chargers could easily get on the scoreboard first.
