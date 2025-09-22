Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers could face rookie quarterback Sunday vs. New York Giants

After a dismal 0-3 start, the New York Giants are considering a quarterback change to rookie Jaxson Dart ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a TD pass against the Broncos at SoFi Stadium
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a TD pass against the Broncos at SoFi Stadium / William Navarro-Imagn Images
Sao Paulo. Las Vegas. Los Angeles. New York.

The Chargers' early-season schedule venues read like a Taylor Swift concert tour. But even though they have to travel across the country this week for one of those dreaded 10 a.m. PST kickoffs on the East Coast, the trip to play the Giants may be getting a little more inviting.

Or is it?

Fresh off an inept offensive performance in a Sunday night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Giants head coach Brian Daboll left the door open Monday to a quarterback change. There is a possibility the Chargers face rookie Jaxson Dart Sunday instead of veteran Russell Wilson.

Los Angeles has already beaten quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Geno Smith and Bo Nix this season.

Assuming Wilson will play, the 3-0 Chargers have been established as 5.5-point favorites over the 0-3 Giants. That makes them Week 4's second-biggest road favorite behind only the Green Bay Packers (-6.5 at the Dallas Cowboys). When pushed by New York media on Monday, Daboll would only say "I'm not saying one way or the other what it's gonna be. So we'll cross that bridge later today.”

That is hardly, however, a ringing endorsement of Wilson. The Giants scored 37 points against the Cowboys in Week 2, but were limited to only five field goals and kept out of the end zone in losses to the Chiefs and Washington Commanders. Fans chanted "We want Dart!' during Sunday's 22-9 loss at MetLife Stadium, and there is mounting pressure on Daboll to make the switch to the 25th overall pick that general manager Joe Schoen traded up to select.

The Giants also have veteran quarterback Jameis Winston on their roster.

The Chargers, meanwhile, are riding high on the wings of their first 3-0 start since 2001. Despite serious injuries to Rashawn Slater, Khalil Mack and Najee Harris, the Bolts are undefeated and quarterback Justin Herbert is an early-season MVP candidate. He led the Chargers to 10 points in the final 2:37 of a comeback over the Denver Broncos Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs for a touchdown in the first half against the Broncos
Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs for a touchdown in the first half against the Broncos / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

