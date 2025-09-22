Are Chargers considering surprising position change for Rashawn Slater after injury?
When the Los Angeles Chargers lost Rashawn Slater to a season-ending injury and kicked Joe Alt over to left tackle in his place, most presumed that it was a temporary solution.
That, or perhaps Slatrer would even come back and go to right tackle, since Alt predictably looks stellar on the left side in front of Justin Herbert, too.
Or not.
According to The Athletic’s Michael Silver, some within the Chargers have other ideas: “Some Chargers decision-makers believe there’s a scenario in which Slater, 26, could be shifted to center, with a viable chance to excel at a new position.”
No word on who those decision-makers might be. Also, no word on if this would be easier on Slater’s body, a desperate attempt to fix the interior or a serious sign of confidence in Trey Pipkins, who is now the starter at right tackle for the time being.
Perhaps it’s a mix of all three. The interior of the line is certainly an issue. The Chargers signed Mekhi Becton to upgrade one spot, but again trotted out Bradley Bozeman and Zion Johnson at the other two interior positions.
As much as Slater might fix an interior spot like center, NFL teams don’t normally stumble into the best offensive tackle duo in the NFL…then give it away. They’re paying Slater like an elite tackle, too, which presents other problems with this idea.
Even so, this lends a little credibility to the idea that Jim Harbaugh and Co. are willing to look at pretty much anything in the name of properly protecting Herbert, no matter how wacky-sounding.
