Chargers put AFC West in chokehold in Week 4 NFL power rankings
The Los Angeles Chargers took care of business in the most dramatic way with their win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
The Chargers start the season 3-0, and that record is more than meets the eye. Let's break down the power rankings for the AFC West heading into Week 4.
RELATED: Justin Herbert's heroics and winners & losers from Chargers' comeback win over Broncos
4. Las Vegas Raiders
It's clear the Las Vegas Raiders are at the bottom of the division. The Raiders were throttled by a Marcus Mariota led Washington Commanders team in Week 3. Pete Carroll has his work cut out for him to turn this franchise into a contender.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
No one expected us to be here, but the Kansas City Chiefs look like a shell of themselves. Even if they did pick up their first win of the season on Sunday night, this team is far from being the best in anything.
2. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos gave the Chargers their best shot in the young season, but in the end, Sean Payton and his squad were handed an L. For now, it feels the Broncos are still the greatest threat to the Chargers.
RELATED: After scary Najee Harris injury Chargers' rookie Omarion Hampton scores first NFL TD vs. Broncos
1. Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers were given the bizarre task of playing a divisional opponent in each of their first three games. That opportunity now has the Chargers atop the division, with everyone trying to catch them. It appears there is a new king in the AFC West.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers win vs. Broncos: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 3
Chargers OL collapses early vs. Broncos, Trey Pipkins and Mekhi Becton injured
Chargers’ Mekhi Becton suffers injury vs. Broncos
Chargers RB Najee Harris carted off after suffering injury vs. Broncos