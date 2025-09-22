Jim Harbaugh kick starts campaigns for two Chargers stars to win major awards
Nobody pumps up his own players like Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh is often very complimentary of his players, and that's especially true for the stars like quarterback Justin Herbert and safety Derwin James.
We saw more more evidence of that on Monday, when Harbaugh lobbied for both to get consideration for major awards after Los Angeles' 3-0 start.
“If they’re ever talking about MVP consideration — Justin Herbert," Harbaugh said, per ESPN's Kris Rhim.
“If they’re talking about defensive player of the year — Derwin James," Harbaugh added.
Harbaugh also went on to compare Herbert and James to NBA legends like LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
It's definitely too early to be talking about major awards, but if there's two players who are in the early conversations for them, Herbert and James fit the bill.
Herbert has been sensational overall through three games, all of which the Chargers have won.
Herbert has completed 66.7% of his passes for 860 yards and six touchdowns to just one pick. He is also getting it done on the ground, with 18 carries for 69 yards.
The Chargers signal-caller's 860 yards is currently tops in the NFL, and he ranks tied for third in passing touchdowns and ninth in quarterback rating.
Meanwhile, James has tallied 26 tackles, one sack, five tackles for loss and two passes defensed.
According to Pro Football Focus, he ranks third in overall defense grade (90.8), first in run defense grade (87.4) and third in coverage grade (90.5) among safeties.
Adding to all that, he has played a huge role in the Chargers' elite defense, which ranks in the top 10 in total yards, passing yards, rushing yards and points allowed per game.
There is still a long way to go this season, but if the Chargers can keep it up and Herbert and James continue to play at the level we've seen so far this season, they could very well take home hardware in 2025.
