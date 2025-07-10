Bears-Chargers trade proposal sees $50 million difference-maker change addresses
The Los Angeles Chargers have made additions to their group of pass-catchers this offseason, but the team could still use another reliable target for quarterback Justin Herbert.
The free-agent signing of Mike Williams reunites the Chargers with their old friend, but we don't have much hope for the 30-year-old being able to make the kind of impact Los Angeles needs after a lackluster showing in 2024.
Quentin Johnston returns for his third season in the NFL, but if the first two campaigns of his career are any indication, it'll be tough to rely on him for a major role.
Joining those two and the team's No. 1, Ladd McConkey, is Tre Harris, who was taken in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. The concern with Harris, of course, is that he's unproven and there's no telling if he'll be ready for a key role in the offense.
At tight end, the Chargers brought in Tyler Conklin to pair with Will Dissly, giving Los Angeles a solid one-two punch at the position. However, nobody will ever mistake either one for being a true difference-maker in the passing game.
One player who could present a sizeable upgrade for the Chargers' passing attack is Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet, who was recently suggested as a possible trade target for L.A.
For The Win's Cory Woodroof offers up a proposal that would send Kmet and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Chargers in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick.
"Los Angeles would give Kmet an instant upgrade at the position, and he feels like an instant fit in Greg Roman's offense," Woodroof explained. "Kmet could return to top tight end status in L.A."
Woodroof also suggests that the Chargers could send Dissly back in the trade, which makes sense considering L.A. would have quite the crowded tight ends room if it acquires Kmet.
The Bears might be willing to part with Kmet after drafting Colston Loveland with a top-10 pick. Trading Kmet would open up the No. 1 role for Loveland while also helping Chicago offload a big $50 contract.
Kmet has developed into one of the better pass-catching tight ends in the NFL, with three 500-yard seasons under his belt, including a 719-yard campaign in 2023. He is easily a better playmaker than either Dissly or Conklin.
Kmet's numbers did take a dip in 2024 after he tallied 474 yards, but that had more to do with a ton of competition in Chicago's passing attack and a dysfunctional offense overall.
Herbert would easily be the best quarterback Kmet has ever caught passes from and that could lead to him exploding with career-best production.
Even if the Chargers were to keep all three tight ends, Kmet's versatility would help the team avoid a logjam. The Chicago playmaker has experience lining up in the slot and out wide.
We'd obviously prefer the Chargers to add another wideout, but if that can't be done, bringing in someone like Kmet would be the next best thing.
