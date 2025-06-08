Charger Report

Cowboys legend hilariously roasts Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh

Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant took a playful jab at Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Randy Gurzi

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz watch as QB Justin Herbert throws the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz watch as QB Justin Herbert throws the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has been incredibly active on social media since retiring from the NFL. He's never been shy to dive into any topic, and on Sunday, he decided to discuss the Los Angeles Chargers.

Well, at least he decided to take a playful jab at their head coach, Jim Harbaugh.

MORE: Chargers QB Justin Herbert goes viral at golf tournament for funny reason

A San Francisco blogger posted a picture of Harbaugh with quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Trey Lance, saying he knows what the coach is thinking. Bryant decided to weigh in, saying Harbaugh was thinking about his quarterback situation when Colin Kaepernick entered the NFL and backed up Alex Smith.

Harbaugh was the head coach of the 49ers when they selected Kaepernick in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft. At the time, Smith was seen as a former No. 1 overall bust, but he surprisingly turned things around that year, leading the Niners to a 13-3 record.

This led to an excellent problem for Harbaugh, who had two starting-caliber signal-callers. Bryant is playfully saying the Chargers are in a similar situation, but given Lance's inability to leapfrog Cooper Rush while in Dallas, this is likely going to remain a playful joke and nothing more.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance throws the ball as passing game coordinator Marcus Brady watches during offseason
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance throws the ball as passing game coordinator Marcus Brady watches during offseason workouts at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers' overlooked second-year player earns some big praise from Greg Roman

Chargers set to take on Aaron Rodgers, Steelers in primetime this season

Chargers news: Bud Dupree contract, jersey number swap, key offseason dates and more

Chargers' Joe Hortiz falls overlooked in GM power rankings...for now

Chargers named ideal landing spot for disgruntled Commanders wide receiver

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News