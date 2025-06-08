Cowboys legend hilariously roasts Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has been incredibly active on social media since retiring from the NFL. He's never been shy to dive into any topic, and on Sunday, he decided to discuss the Los Angeles Chargers.
Well, at least he decided to take a playful jab at their head coach, Jim Harbaugh.
MORE: Chargers QB Justin Herbert goes viral at golf tournament for funny reason
A San Francisco blogger posted a picture of Harbaugh with quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Trey Lance, saying he knows what the coach is thinking. Bryant decided to weigh in, saying Harbaugh was thinking about his quarterback situation when Colin Kaepernick entered the NFL and backed up Alex Smith.
Harbaugh was the head coach of the 49ers when they selected Kaepernick in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft. At the time, Smith was seen as a former No. 1 overall bust, but he surprisingly turned things around that year, leading the Niners to a 13-3 record.
This led to an excellent problem for Harbaugh, who had two starting-caliber signal-callers. Bryant is playfully saying the Chargers are in a similar situation, but given Lance's inability to leapfrog Cooper Rush while in Dallas, this is likely going to remain a playful joke and nothing more.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' overlooked second-year player earns some big praise from Greg Roman
Chargers set to take on Aaron Rodgers, Steelers in primetime this season
Chargers news: Bud Dupree contract, jersey number swap, key offseason dates and more
Chargers' Joe Hortiz falls overlooked in GM power rankings...for now
Chargers named ideal landing spot for disgruntled Commanders wide receiver