Denzel Perryman free agency market value: Should Chargers re-sign LB?
The Los Angeles Chargers proved a lot of doubters wrong with their 11-6 season that punched their ticket to the NFL Playoffs.
Now, the team will be looking to build off the momentum of the 2024 season and go even further in 2025.
RELATED:J.K. Dobbins reveals shocking name he'd want to play with if he leaves Chargers
To do that, the team will need to get even better. That starts with key free-agent decisions, like the future of Denzel Perryman's playing career in Los Angeles.
Denzel Perryman's free agency market value
Perryman signed a $2.3 million one-year deal with the Chargers before the 2024 season. His contract before that was a $2.6 million one-year deal with the Houston Texans. Perryman could expect a number around or below the deal he made with the Chargers before the 2024 season.
Pros of Chargers re-signing Denzel Perryman
Perryman was a key to the Chargers pass defense this season. Pro Football Focus ranked Perryman as the fifth-best linebacker in pass coverage.
Bringing back someone who had an elite season in pass coverage could be vital to the growth of this team in what will be the second year under defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.
Cons of Chargers re-signing Denzel Perryman
Perryman will be 33 years old next season. Not only is age against Perryman, but his ability to stay healthy is a concern. Perryman played in just eleven games for the Chargers in 2024.
Verdict
The Chargers took a lot of risks on players with injury history in 2024. For the most part, it worked out for the franchise.
However, taking that risk on a player who had just one sack this past season doesn't seem like a wise choice for the franchise.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh's shocking NFL awards snub despite owning nominee Sean Payton's Broncos
AFC West head coach Power Rankings: Where does Jim Harbaugh land after Raiders hire?
Chargers mentioned again as trade possibility for controversial All-Pro weapon
J.K. Dobbins reveals shocking name he'd want to play with if he leaves Chargers
Chargers linked to intriguing trade for 8-time Pro Bowl defender