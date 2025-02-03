DJ Chark free agency market value: Should Chargers re-sign WR?
It was a serious issue all season for the Los Angeles Chargers, and now it will be an issue to fix this offseason.
The wide receiver unit was not one of the stronger units for the Chargers this past season. Changes will need to be made before the 2025 season.
However, the Chargers do have one wide-receiving free-agent decision to make this offseason. Should they bring back DJ Chark?
DJ Chark free agency market value
Spotrac currently has Chark's free agency value set at a one-year deal worth around $1.5 million. It's a deal that makes a ton of sense, considering Chark has played for three teams in three years.
Pros of Chargers re-signing DJ Chark
Chark showed that there's still some spark in his game during the team's regular-season finale with the Las Vegas Raiders. Chark grabbed his lone touchdown reception of the season in the win.
Cons of Chargers re-signing DJ Chark
Outside of his performance in the season finale, Chark barely got his name in the stat book in any other game this season. Chark finished the year with just four receptions.
Verdict
In no world should the Chargers be thinking about bringing Chark back in 2025. The team could land a better fit in the draft rather than bringing Chark back next season.
