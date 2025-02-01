Los Angeles Chargers linked to Chiefs' free-agent defender
It is a dark period for most NFL fanbases, including the Los Angeles Chargers. Chargers fans will soon be watching in agony as the Kansas City Chiefs look to win their third straight Super Bowl.
No, Chargers fans aren't alone in this pain. Many fanbases around the league are starting to grow tired of the Chiefs train plowing through the league.
So, how can teams around the league slow down the Kansas City engine? One of the easiest ways is to pick apart the roster.
More often than not, the winning team of the Super Bowl loses a lot of talent to free agency due to players having their best seasons and commanding larger contract offers.
The Chargers could play their role in finishing the Chiefs dynasty run by bringing in a key piece of the Kansas City defense this offseason.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Chargers could be a favorite to land safety Justin Reid in free agency,
"Jim Harbaugh is very familiar with the Reid family, having recruited Justin’s older brother, Eric, as the head coach at Stanford and drafted him in the first round in 2013 as the 49ers‘ head coach. That connection may also draw Harbaugh to pursue Justin in free agency, a player he saw plenty of in the AFC West this season."
Reid already has a connection with coach Harbaugh, and his signing would be bringing in veteran leadership for a position the Chargers desperately need to upgrade.
