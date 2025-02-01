Chargers' blockbuster trade idea could 'reshape the league'
The Los Angeles Chargers definitely need to add some more weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert this offseason.
Herbert had Ladd McConkey and not a whole lot else at his disposal in 2024, and it severeley hindered the Chargers in the playoffs.
Luckily, Los Angeles has plenty of cap room to make some things happen in free agency, and it also may dip into the trade market, as well.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport has proposed a potential trade for the Chargers, proposing that they send a fourth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
"The rampant speculation about Kupp's future doesn't help his trade value. Teams can try to wait the Rams out and get Kupp without having to surrender anything but money," Davenport wrote. "But a Day 3 pick is worth calling "dibs" on Kupp. And the Chargers would be an excellent fit for multiple reasons."
Davenport added that the Chargers would probably want to restructure Kupp's contract as part of the deal, as he has two years remaining on his contract and is slated to earn $12.5 million in base salary next season and $14.9 million in 2026.
Kupp is clearly not the same player he was a few years ago, and injuries have played a significant role in his decline. However, he remains a better option than anything the Bolts currently have behind McConkey, and he probably wouldn't cost too much in terms of draft capital.
The 31-year-old caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.
