Chargers QB Justin Herbert opted out of Pro Bowl due to injuries
For those curious, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert isn’t at the Pro Bowl right now due to injuries.
Herbert, one of three Chargers players listed as Pro Bowl alternates this year, battled injuries for most of the season and appeared to give a no thanks to the invite when asked.
After a long list of denials and the like, the AFC Pro Bowl quarterbacks are Joe Burrow, Drake Maye and Russell Wilson.
One of those is very much not like the others.
So how did we get here? NFL reporter Charean Williams explained: “No. 1 alternate Patrick Mahomes is playing in the Super Bowl. No. 2 alternate Justin Herbert opted out with injuries. No. 3 alternate C.J. Stroud declined the invite. No. 4 alternate Bo Nix had a cleanup procedure after the season. That's how we got to Wilson and Maye.”
It’s not hard to see why Herbert wanted the rest. He battled a serious ankle injury early in the season, recovered, then suffered another late in the year. By December, he was routinely on the injury report with multiple lower-body injuries.
While Herbert rests up (and hopefully watches his team upgrade the interior of his offensive line), teammates like Joey Bosa and Derwin James will participate in the Pro Bowl.
