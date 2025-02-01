Chargers lose top free-agent WR Tee Higgins to AFC rival in latest projections
The Los Angeles Chargers need help at wide receiver. While rookie Ladd McConkey, drafted early in the second round, showed himself to be everything they hoped for and more, there was more hope that the Los Angeles Chargers would be at the front of the line for making a run at free agent Tee Higgins.
After waiting on and not receiving a contract extension from the Cincinnati Bengals, Higgins, despite missing a couple games with soft tissue injuries, went out and showed exactly why he is clearly the top wide receiver free agent - if not THE top overall regardless of position - in the entire NFL.
But in a recent Bleacher Report article, Kristopher Knox laid out some compelling arguments about why Tee Higgins could be heading to an AFC rival of the Chargers: The New England Patriots.
"Drake Maye flashed franchise-quarterback potential as a rookie but was saddled with arguably the league's worst receiving corps. New head coach Mike Vrabel should hope to change things quickly, and adding Higgins would be a tremendous first step.- Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report
Equipped with a league-high $125 million in projected cap space, New England can win any potential bidding war for Higgins' services."
This is not the prediction that Charger fans want to hear. However, perhaps it's a karmic move, considering that in last year's draft, the team the Chargers traded with moved up to pick McConkey? You guessed it - the Patriots.
