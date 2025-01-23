DK Metcalf sparks more Chargers trade buzz reactions
By now, the idea of the Los Angeles Chargers making a blockbuster trade for DK Metcalf has been thoroughly exhausted.
An anonymous coordinator predicted the move, which a current Chargers player caught wind of and appeared to like. Then, we took a look at whether the Chargers would actually cough up the assets necessary to make a trade happen.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers player adds spice to DK Metcalf trade buzz
The conversation seemed dead at that point, as it was nothing but buzz without actual reporting.
But internet sleuths crawled the web and found a curiously-timed social media post by Metcalf on Instagram.
On one hand, the post had a caption of “You not blind so you see that I’m havin it” and appeared to be a little montage of Metcalf’s journey to this point. On the other, it’s pretty hard to not notice the giant yellow lighting bolt of a past team’s logo front and center in one of the pictures.
Incidental or not, it provided a spark (get it?) to the online discourse about whether the No. 1 WR-needy Chargers might get aggressive and pursue Metcalf to pair with Ladd McConkey.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Is Chargers' $9.3 million starting OL on the cutting block?
Chargers offense dramatically changes in Mel Kiper's first 2025 NFL mock draft
Chargers' crucial free agent gets honest on future with team
Khalil Mack's quote hints at Chargers' chances of getting him back
Insider stokes the flames on Chargers' pursuit of top WR
Los Angeles Chargers player adds spice to DK Metcalf trade buzz
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers player adds spice to DK Metcalf trade buzz