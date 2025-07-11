Charger Report

Former Chargers star already named trade candidate with new team

This former Los Angeles Chargers weapon may not even make it through the season with his new NFL team.

Matthew Schmidt

Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers had no qualms about allowing running back J.K. Dobbins to walk via free agency, even though he signed with the Denver Broncos.

The Chargers completely revamped their backfield, inking Najee Harris to a one-year contract while bringing in rookies Omarion Hampton and Raheim Sanders.

Dobbins is already ancient history in the eyes of Los Angeles fans, and they will certainly not be rooting for him so long as he is in a Broncos uniform.

But Bolts fans will surely get a kick out of the fact that Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has dubbed Dobbins the player most likely to bust for Denver in 2025, and he even thinks that the 26-year-old could represent a midseason trade candidate.

"Dobbins has an extensive injury history and missed another four games in 2024," Knox wrote. "He's also unlikely to hold an every-down role with Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estimé and rookie second-round pick RJ Harvey also in the RB room. Given Sean Payton's tendency to use a backfield committee, it wouldn't be a shock to see Dobbins buried on the depth chart or even with another team by midseason."

Dobbins actually enjoyed a solid season with the Chargers in 2024, rushing 905 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He also logged 32 catches for 153 yards.

However, the Ohio State product was sidelined for a bit due to a knee injury, which did not come as much of a surprise given Dobbins' unfortunate medical history.

Hopefully, Dobbins is able to remain healthy with the Broncos, but he is certainly facing stiff competition in Denver's backfield.

J.K. Dobbins.
David Butler II-Imagn Images

