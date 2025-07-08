Justin Herbert's most underrated quality puts Chargers QB ahead of his peers
While Los Angeles Chargers fans understand it all too well, quarterback Justin Herbert generally doesn’t get he credit he deserves as a runner and when being able to extend plays.
The numbers lean into this idea, though.
Herbert pops up second overall on a list from Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus when looking at quarterbacks who have the highest passing grade on throws that take over 2.5 seconds to make.
RELATED: Chargers may already have a Khalil Mack replacement lined up
Herbert’s grade on those extended plays is a 92.8, making him just one of two quarterbacks measured with a grade in the 90s and second only to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Granted, Herbert doesn’t pop up on the other list at all, which measures grades on throws made in under 2.5 seconds. But he’s not exactly known for quick releases and seems to prefer those longer-developing plays.
On paper, these numbers could get even better in 2025, too. Herbert quietly had the best rushing performance of his career last season, running for 306 yards and two scores and otherwise just extending plays in a smooth manner. That’s an element that could continue to expand under the influence of head coach Jim Harbaugh.
RELATED: Chargers' perpetually ridiculed RB finally gets respect in shocking take
There’s also the matter of upgraded weapons around Herbert. Bringing back Mike Williams, drafting Tre Harris second overall and adding tight end Tyler Conklin could make some of those longer-developing plays more potent.
Regardless, there’s no reason to expect Herbert not to be in the conversation for the top overall slot in this area again next season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Fantasy expert labels second-year Chargers WR as potential breakout candidate
NFL legend unsure of Chargers' Justin Herbert’s place among best quarterbacks
Chargers 2025 training camp position preview: Justin Herbert and the quarterbacks
Chargers praised for boasting one of NFL's top five improved position groups
Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter dominates a new 3-round mock draft