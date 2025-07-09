Chargers 2025 training camp position preview: Oronde Gadsden and the tight ends
An underrated position group that needed upgrades this offseason for the Los Angeles Chargers was at tight end. Their leading receiver last season was Will Dissly, who had a career year but clearly didn't cut it.
Heading into training camp, the Chargers made a few, but effective moves to the tight end room that should be better than last season. Here's a look at the current tight ends on the Bolts' roster.
Chargers TE Depth Chart
- Tyler Conklin
- Oronde Gadsden II
- Will Dissly
- Tucker Fisk
Conklin could be a sneaky good addition as the season goes on. The veteran has been productive over the last several years, recording at least 400+ yards in each of the last five seasons. Gadsden is an interesting one, as the former receiver-turned-tight end had a stellar 2024 season at Syracuse with 934 yards and seven touchdowns. Gadsden has impressed early, even earning praise from Justin Herbert.
Storyline to Watch: How involved will Gadsden be as a rookie?
Fans have been excited hearing about Gadsden tearing up spring practices. With a few veterans in the room, what will his role look like? This will certainly be a name to watch this summer and when preseason rolls around.
Chargers TE Notes
Weird fun facts about the back end of the depth chart:
- Gadsden is the son of former NFL cornerback Oronde Gadsden.
Predictions
Conklin will play a bigger role that most expect and continue his streak of at least 400 receiving yards. He managed 51 catches, 449 yards and four touchdowns for a lackluster Jets offense in 2024. Now that he has Justin Herbert throwing him the ball? Conklin could be in store for a major season if all goes well.
