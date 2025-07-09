Why Justin Herbert can dominate for Los Angeles Chargers in 2025
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had a spectacular regular season in 2024. In his first year under head coach Jim Harbaugh, he threw for 3,870 yards with a 23-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Chargers fans saw their campaign come to a crashing halt as Herbert threw four picks in their playoff loss to the Houston Texans.
Despite that meltdown, there’s a lot of optimism in Los Angeles as Harbaugh has continued to build this roster in his image. That’s excellent news for Herbert, who could become an MVP candidate this season according to Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon.
“In his second season under Jim Harbaugh, the 27-year-old could become an MVP candidate by building off what was easily the best season of his career (23 touchdowns to just three interceptions).”
Of course, playing for Harbaugh could also dampen Herbert’s MVP chances. The former Michigan coach has never been shy about running the ball and will continue to do so with Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton.
Their potentially dangerous ground game will set Herbert up for a dominant season, but he won’t put up video game numbers which could keep him out of the MVP race. That said, if that approach keeps them in the Super Bowl race, no one will mind.
