Former Chargers player exposes why Justin Herbert is always criticized
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert seems to be a lightning rod for criticism regardless of what he does. Many criticize his performance on the field, and some have even taken subtle shots at Herbert's demeanor when he isn't on the gridiron.
So, why do people always take aim at Herbert? What is it about the Chargers star that has so many individuals so willing to take shots at him?
Former Los Angeles defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko explained to a fan in a social media post.
"Cause herb not the type guy to get on socials or do public interviews defending himself or throwing guys under the bus," Fehoko posted on X.
Essentially, Herbert is very quiet and won't rail against criticism, so others feel they have a free shot at the former No. 6 overall pick.
Most recently, former Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy kind of, sort of threw some shade at Herbert by saying that he may not be studying film enough, which prompted Fehoko to add that Herbert "would leave the facility at 9 pm on days off."
Herbert's playoff track record is typically the lowest hanging fruit when it comes to knocking him. He is 0-2 in the postseason since entering the NFL in 2020, blowing a 27-point lead in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars during his third season and then throwing four interceptions in a 32-12 rout at the hands of the Houston Texans last January.
The 27-year-old does need to be better in the playoffs. That much is true. But on the other side of the coin, some of the hits he has absorbed in the media definitely seem a bit too harsh.
