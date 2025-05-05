Former Chargers star reveals NFL draft story that's worse than a prank call
During the NFL draft, a handful of players received prank phone calls with individuals posing as front-office executives to try and get impending draftees to believe they had been selected.
However, former Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon recently told a hilarious NFL draft story that sounded even more disheartening than a prank call.
Back in 2015, Gordon was coming off of a historic campaign at Wisconsin in which he racked up 2,587 yards and 29 touchdowns, nearly identical numbers to that of Ashton Jeanty in 2024.
Still, in spite of his astronomically good season, Gordon in no way, shape or form expected to be taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 1 overall pick. Well, until a phone call from a Florida area code got him thinking.
During a recent appearance on the Green Light Podcast, Gordon revealed that the father of his Wisconsin teammate—who had a Florida number—called him and initially had him believing that he may have been the top overall selection. That is, until the other shoe fell.
“I’m sitting there, I’m talking to my agent, I’m like, ‘Nah, I don’t want to pick it up because if ain’t Tampa, I’m going to be pissed or Jacksonville, I’m gonna be pissed.' But my agent's like, 'Nah just pick it up,'" Gordon recalled. "I pick it up, George Rushing's dad like, ‘Hey Mel, I see you on the camera man, you look good in your suit. Get off my phone, bro. ... I never even talked to him a day in my life."
Talk about a buzzkill.
Gordon was ultimately selected by the Chargers with the 15th overall pick and spent the first five years of his career with the Bolts, making a pair of Pro Bowl appearances.
Overall, the 32-year-old was actually a bit of a disappointment in San Diego/Los Angeles, as he logged just four yards per carry during his tenure with the club, but at least he has an amazing NFL draft story to tell.
