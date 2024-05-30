Chargers News: How Junior Colson Overcame Language Barrier to Become Proposed Starter
Los Angeles Chargers rookie linebacker Junior Colson had far from the easiest road to playing college football and getting drafted into the NFL. Colson was born in Haiti, and lost his father at just seven years old, causing him to get placed into an orphanage. He was later adopted and brought to the United States by his adoptive parents, Steve and Melanie Colson.
When Colson came to the United States, he did not know any English. This caused him to learn football a little differently than many of his peers playing the sport since he was unable to communicate in English at the beginning.
"It was straight off instincts a lot of the time especially growing up, because a lot of times coach would be yelling because i might be doing something wrong or different, but my mom would have to come up [and tell the coach] 'he doesn't speak any English,' Colson recalled to Hayley Elwood, via the Chargers' YouTube. "Then we started using little directions, little signs to point me in the right direction to where I needed to go. I had a little different perspective on football at that point."
Despite a different path than many other football players, Colson emerged as one of the top linebacker recruits in the country during high school, and went to Michigan. After a college career in which he helped lead the Wolverines to the best defense in 2023 and the CFP national championship title, Colson became the Chargers' third-round pick.
Not only has Colson made the NFL, he has a great chance at becoming a starting linebacker early in his career. With Colson playing under the same defensive coordinator as he did at Michigan and with a great former linebacker in Navorro Bowman, he's in a strong position to shine.
