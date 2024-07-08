Chargers News: LA Quarterback Depth Comes Under Scrutiny Prior to Training Camp
The Los Angeles Chargers drastically reconfigured their offense around Justin Herbert thus far this offseason.
Are new head coach Jim Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz totally sold on Herbert's long-term viability as the team's signal caller of the future?
Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire believes the answer to be a resounding "yes," in an offseason that saw them re-sign backup quarterback Easton Stick and make moves to emphasize the run game and seemingly de-emphasize wide receiver targets for the rocket-armed former Oregon Duck.
"The Chargers are locked in with Justin Herbert," writes Borquez. "Herbert is coming off a down year, as he was hit with injuries to both hands, with his throwing hand being season-ending. Another year, another offense for Herbert, marking his fourth in five seasons in the league. Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman want to run the football, so it’ll be enticing to see how they design this offense to accomplish that and allow Herbert to flourish as a passer. They brought back Stick to serve as Herbert’s backup. Stick was the backup with zero experience as a starter until last season when Herbert was sidelined with his finger injury. Stick went on to start the final four games and finished with 1,129 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception while adding 144 rushing yards and a score on 27 carries."
Training camp kicks off later this month. It appears the Bolts' offense will look very different than it did in 2023, but the team has full faith in the man under center.
