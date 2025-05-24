Insider officially slams door on Chargers' pie-in-the-sky trade target
The Los Angeles Chargers have been floated in trade speculation for top-tier wide receivers all offseason, but they have been unable to acquire any of them.
They watched D.K. Metcalf head to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They then saw the Steelers send George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Is there anyone left for them to pursue in that department?
Well, New Orleans Saints star Chris Olave has frequently been mentioned as a potential trade candidate over the last couple of months, and given the Chargers' need for another wide receiver, they definitely made sense as a destination.
However, it does not appear that Los Angeles — or anyone, for that matter — will be prying Olave away from the Bayou.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has reported that while the Saints have received numerous trade offers for the former first-round pick, they are not trying to move him and are rebuffing all inquiries.
"The Saints got inquiries from the Browns and Steelers early in the offseason, and rebuffed them, and Olave’s had a really nice offseason since," Breer wrote. "Maybe someone blows New Orleans away with an offer. But he’s not on the block, and I have a hard time thinking he’s going to be traded."
Yeah; the conservative Chargers definitely aren't blowing anyone away with a trade offer, so it seems pretty clear at this point that they aren't acquiring Olave.
Los Angeles signed Mike Williams to replace Joshua Palmer in free agency and also selected Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the NFL draft, so it's looking like the Bolts are going to roll into 2025 with their current receiving corps.
