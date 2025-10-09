Jim Harbaugh shares thoughts on Chargers' running backs after Omarion Hampton injury
The Los Angeles Chargers are down two running backs thanks to injuries that have left their situation at the position up in the air.
With Najee Harris out for the season with a torn ACL and Omarion Hampton set to miss at least the next four games thanks to an IR stint resulting from an ankle injury, the Chargers are left with just Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal and Amar Johnson.
While we know Vidal and Haskins will be the top-two backs this week, it remains unclear who is going to lead the backfield, or if this is simply going to be a 50/50 split.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh shared his thoughts on the two backs, but didn't give any semblance of a hint about who is truly Los Angeles' RB1 moving forward.
“They both played well in the game, and I think their time to shine," Harbaugh said of Vidal and Haskins, per ESPN's Kris Rhim.
Both players have plenty of experience in offensive coordinator Greg Roman's system with it being their second year with the Chargers.
At 6-foot-2 and 228 pounds, Haskins has the better build for a between-the-tackles runner who can handle a heavy workload. Standing at 5-foot-8 and 215 pounds, Vidal is a more explosive option and figures to soak up most of the opportunities in the passing game.
While Vidal and Haskins are set to lead Los Angeles' backfield in Week 6, one has to wonder if that's going to last.
Hampton still has three more games on injured reserve after this week and that's a long time by NFL standards.
The Chargers need to upgrade the position as they look to contend in the AFC West and it wouldn't hurt to have some insurance for Hampton upon his return.
Whether or not the Chargers go big or small with an addition at the position remains to be seen, but we expect something to get done soon.
