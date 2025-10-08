In a rarity, Jim Harbaugh momentarily tossed embattled Chargers player under the bus
Los Angeles Chargers fans have been all over starting center Bradley Bozeman for a few years now.
That kicked into overdrive over the last week, though, due to an unfortunate viral clip in which Bozeman appeared to make a mistake in protection. It was a lowlight moment among many during the Week 5 loss to the Washington Commanders.
And now Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh publicly confirmed the viral gaffe.
In the clip, to keep things simple, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert called out what he was seeing and, just before the snap, Bozeman appeared to change the protection. The cameras literally picked up Herbert yelling no about the change before getting leveled by an unblocked defender.
It was hilarious in the moment and funnier now that Harbaugh confirmed it, as explained by Daniel Popper of The Athletic:
There was no getting around this one, as Harbaugh was going to inevitably get asked about it. He’s one to admit something like this and use it as a learning point for all involved.
That said, Harbaugh was otherwise supportive of his offensive line despite the major issues. Bozeman and Zion Johnson were the only starters consistently on the field against the Commanders.
Otherwise, Mekhi Becton was in and out of the lineup at guard due to injury and both Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt were out.
For the Chargers, the hope has to be that Bozeman can bounce back and stabilize the middle of a line that doesn’t have many other options.
