Tom Brady had answer to Chargers problems, but Herbert, Harbaugh weren't hearing it
The Los Angeles Chargers capped off their opening offensive drive on Sunday with a Justin Herbert touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey. They'd add on a field goal to go up 10-0 in the first quarter. That was the extent of their offensive output on the day, as the Chargers would allow 27 unanswered points to the Washington Commanders.
Herbert finished the day with 166 yards, one touchdown and a costly goal line interception that was tipped right into a Washington defender's hands. He was also their leading rusher on the day, with 60 yards on four attempts.
Outside of the first quarter, the offense stalled for the remainder of the game. Tom Brady, who was one of the commentators for the Bolts' game, had a solution for their offensive woes.
"The important part, always, when you've had 20 unanswered points. I was in some of these moments where you get a little stalled out, and this happens in youth sports, college sports, you lose the momentum or the rhythm. It's like 'How do we get the rhythm and momentum back?' I would always try to star plays on the call sheet. If you ever get into a rut, these are the five or 10 plays you have to call. I know them, I see them and I can make accurate throws."
When the GOAT talks, you listen. Obviously there was no way of the Chargers to actually hear this in-game but it's certainly a lesson they could implement going forward. Scheme up some plays for easy yards. Especially with the way the offensive line is right now, there's not going to be a lot of time for Herbert to sit back in the pocket and go through every read.
Brady possibly just gave the Chargers a blueprint in case they're in the same situation again.
