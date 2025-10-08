Chargers make first roster move signing to address Omarion Hampton injury
The Los Angeles Chargers got started on the long path to fixing the running back position after the Omarion Hampton injury with a signing on Tuesday ahead of the team’s Week 6 game against the Miami Dolphins.
There, the Chargers announced the signing of Nyheim Hines to the practice squad after hosting the free agent on a workout.
Hines was with the Chargers over the summer during training camp and seemed to have an outside shot at the final roster before the team went in a different direction.
Now, Hines returns to serve as deep depth alongside the likes of Amar Johnson. For now, at least, Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal are the two “starting” running backs for Justin Herbert’s offense.
The Chargers lost the first-rounder Hampton to an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to the Washington Commanders. The team quickly sent him to injured reserve, joining Najee Harris, the free-agent signing who suffered the season-ending Achilles injury.
Plenty of interesting ideas have chased the Chargers into this week. Tops among those is the idea the Chargers should trade for Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints. He’s one of the many interesting options.
For now, the Chargers are making big trades at other areas of need. They could turn their attention to running back as the NFL trade deadline looms, but Hines is the first move.
