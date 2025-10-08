Chargers hold slim lead in Week 6 AFC West power rankings
After a hot 3-0 start to the season, the Los Angeles Chargers have dropped their last two games to fall to 3-2. An embarrassing 27-10 loss on Sunday to the Washington Commanders could serve as a wake up call, as the Bolts no longer have a commanding lead in the AFC West.
They're still in first place for now, but could quickly lose their top spot if they don't get back in the win column as soon as possible. Here's the division power rankings heading into Week 6.
4. Las Vegas Raiders
After winning in Week 1, the Raiders have lost every game since and sit at 1-4. They were manhandled by the Indianapolis Colts 40-6 on Sunday and host the Tennessee Titans this week.
RELATED: Chargers Odafe Oweh trade grades: Joe Hortiz smart to exploit Ravens’ fire sale
3. Kansas City Chiefs
Trouble in paradise? The Chiefs lost in a thrilling Monday night game to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-28. It doesn't get any easier, as they'll host the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.
2. Denver Broncos
Since their loss to the Chargers three weeks ago, the Broncos have rattled off two straight wins to climb back into the AFC West race early. They might have another win coming up, as they're set to face the winless New York Jets in London.
RELATED: What does Chargers' trade for Odafe Oweh mean for LA, Jim Harbaugh?
1. Los Angeles Chargers
As previously stated, the Chargers need to pick it up. They may get that chance as they head to Miami this Sunday for a matchup with the Dolphins.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Are Chargers' numerous offensive injuries turning Justin Herbert into 'C-minus' QB?
Former Chargers player campaigns for team to trade for Saints' Alvin Kamara
Chargers should look to trade for Pro Bowl edge rusher ahead of deadline
Chargers open as early favorites after ominous Dolphins OL injury update
Jim Harbaugh's Chargers suddenly setting all the bad records
Chargers-Browns trade prediction gives L.A. some RB help after Omarion Hampton injury