Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers win via losses on waiver wire at final cuts
The Los Angeles Chargers enter Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh era with some impressive depth on the roster.
While the loss of three players on the waiver wire after final cuts stung, there’s a positive slant available, too.
Albert Breer of MMQB recently pointed this out: “Personnel departments take pride in having multiple players claimed—It can be a sign of roster depth.”
After saying that, Breer noted that the Chargers were one of four teams that had three players claimed by others on the waiver wire. Only one team had more players claimed.
As a review, the Chargers lost these players to the waiver wire:
- RB Raheim Sanders claimed by Browns
- DB Trikweze Bridges claimed by Cowboys
- WR Dalevon Campbell claimed by Panthers
Sure, the Chargers would’ve perhaps liked to stash each of these players on the practice squad for later.
But look at the positions.
Running back has first-rounder Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris. It’s fine. Cornerback saw two major success stories in underrated free agents Nikko Reed and Eric Rogers and appears deeper than at any point last year. And wideout is fully reloaded top to bottom, with Keenan Allen likely running with Ladd McConkey and two rookies (Tre Harris, KeAndre Lambert-Smith) right there and ready to take snaps from Quentin Johnston.
Losing fan-favorite names like Sanders hurts, but analysis suggesting said losses are a sign of depth sure hits right for Harbaugh’s 2025 Chargers.
