Charger Report

4 biggest snubs of Los Angeles Chargers roster cuts

The Los Angeles Chargers have trimmed their roster for the regular season. Here are the four biggest snubs after the roster cut deadline.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers were one of the last teams to officially release the cuts they made to trim their roster down to 53 players.

Just like every season, there are a few surprises that shock fans, and this season's cuts have been no different.

RELATED: Chargers pull off unexpected trade right at NFL final cuts deadline

Here are the four biggest snubs from the Chargers' roster cuts.

Branson Taylor

It felt like 2025 sixth-round pick Branson Taylor would find himself on a roster that has already lost a starting offensive lineman in Rashawn Slater. However, the coaching staff has different ideas, and they don't include Taylor in the rotation.

Raheim Sanders

The backfield is crowded in Los Angeles, and someone was going to be the odd man out. Unfortunately for Raheim Sanders, his number was called. It's a tough loss, but Sanders wasn't going to find himself suiting up on Sundays with the rest of that unit.

Del'Shawn Phillips

Veteran linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips finds himself in the same scenario as Sanders. The Chargers are deep at linebacker, and someone had to go. Missing time in training camp may have been massive for Phillips' chances to stay in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers announce roster moves, initial 53-man roster

Tony Jefferson

Probably the most shocking cut by the Chargers was safety Tony Jefferson. Jefferson spent last season with the Chargers after being retired in 2023. However, the Chargers have gone another direction in their defensive secondary.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson celebrates a recovered fumble during the third quarter against the Houston Texans.
Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson celebrates a recovered fumble during the third quarter against the Houston Texans. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Los Angeles Chargers release fan-favorite running back, preseason star

Chargers choose Trey Lance on final roster, cut veteran Taylor Heinicke

Ex-Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. gets updated return timeline after offseason surgery

Former Chargers special teams ace shockingly cut by Texans

Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL waiver wire order for roster cutdowns deadline

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News