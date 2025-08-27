4 biggest snubs of Los Angeles Chargers roster cuts
The Los Angeles Chargers were one of the last teams to officially release the cuts they made to trim their roster down to 53 players.
Just like every season, there are a few surprises that shock fans, and this season's cuts have been no different.
Here are the four biggest snubs from the Chargers' roster cuts.
Branson Taylor
It felt like 2025 sixth-round pick Branson Taylor would find himself on a roster that has already lost a starting offensive lineman in Rashawn Slater. However, the coaching staff has different ideas, and they don't include Taylor in the rotation.
Raheim Sanders
The backfield is crowded in Los Angeles, and someone was going to be the odd man out. Unfortunately for Raheim Sanders, his number was called. It's a tough loss, but Sanders wasn't going to find himself suiting up on Sundays with the rest of that unit.
Del'Shawn Phillips
Veteran linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips finds himself in the same scenario as Sanders. The Chargers are deep at linebacker, and someone had to go. Missing time in training camp may have been massive for Phillips' chances to stay in Los Angeles.
Tony Jefferson
Probably the most shocking cut by the Chargers was safety Tony Jefferson. Jefferson spent last season with the Chargers after being retired in 2023. However, the Chargers have gone another direction in their defensive secondary.
