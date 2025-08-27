Charger Report

Chargers suffer massive roster setbacks on waiver wire

Chris Roling

Jon Endow-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers gambled big at final cuts and the waiver wire and lost big. 

Those Chargers exposed a handful of rosterable players to the waiver wire and saw a trio of them claimed by other teams. 

The three major losses at the waiver wire for the Chargers: 

  • RB Raheim Sanders claimed by Browns
  • DB Trikweze Bridges claimed by Cowboys
  • WR Dalevon Campbell claimed by Panthers


RELATED: Chargers pull off unexpected trade right at NFL final cuts deadline

Sanders was a super popular undrafted free agent the Chargers gambled by only keeping three running backs on the initial 53-man roster. Harbaugh and Co. chose Hassan Haskins and Najee Harris over him, with the latter apparently ready to go for Week 1.

Bridges struggled at times in the preseason, but the 6’2” seventh-round pick appeared to be worth developing. The Chargers kept two undrafted free agents over him, though, going with Nikko Reed and Eric Rogers. 


RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers announce roster moves, initial 53-man roster

Another undrafted free agent, Campbell enjoyed a big summer but the Chargers only kept six wideouts, surprisingly going with Derius Davis over others. 

The Chargers will look to recoup these losses on their own practice squad Wednesday and over the next week or so, but the roster plan at cutdown day backfired. 

Los Angeles Chargers running back Raheim Sanders
Jon Endow-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Los Angeles Chargers release fan-favorite running back, preseason star

Chargers choose Trey Lance on final roster, cut veteran Taylor Heinicke

Ex-Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. gets updated return timeline after offseason surgery

Former Chargers special teams ace shockingly cut by Texans

Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL waiver wire order for roster cutdowns deadline

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News