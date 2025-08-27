Chargers suffer massive roster setbacks on waiver wire
Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers gambled big at final cuts and the waiver wire and lost big.
Those Chargers exposed a handful of rosterable players to the waiver wire and saw a trio of them claimed by other teams.
The three major losses at the waiver wire for the Chargers:
- RB Raheim Sanders claimed by Browns
- DB Trikweze Bridges claimed by Cowboys
- WR Dalevon Campbell claimed by Panthers
Sanders was a super popular undrafted free agent the Chargers gambled by only keeping three running backs on the initial 53-man roster. Harbaugh and Co. chose Hassan Haskins and Najee Harris over him, with the latter apparently ready to go for Week 1.
Bridges struggled at times in the preseason, but the 6’2” seventh-round pick appeared to be worth developing. The Chargers kept two undrafted free agents over him, though, going with Nikko Reed and Eric Rogers.
Another undrafted free agent, Campbell enjoyed a big summer but the Chargers only kept six wideouts, surprisingly going with Derius Davis over others.
The Chargers will look to recoup these losses on their own practice squad Wednesday and over the next week or so, but the roster plan at cutdown day backfired.
