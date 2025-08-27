Los Angeles Chargers practice squad news, rumors tracker 2025: Full list of players
The Los Angeles Chargers created some shocking final roster snubs while meeting the NFL’s cutdown deadline early this week.
Now, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers turn attention to the waiver wire and forming a practice squad.
Those Chargers can put 16 players on a practice squad this year and will undoubtedly attempt to stash some of the most notable cuts. But they’ll also look around the NFL for names to add, too.
RELATED: Chargers pull off unexpected trade right at NFL final cuts deadline
2025 Los Angeles Chargers practice squad news & rumors tracker
This post will be updated with the latest practice squad news as it becomes available.
Chargers waiver wire, roster cuts coverage
2025 NFL practice squad rules
NFL teams can add up to 16 players on the practice squad, beginning the process of additions after waiver wire claims process at noon ET. Six of the players on a practice squad can be veterans with unlimited NFL experince, while 10 must be first-or-second-year players. During the season, teams can poach from another team's practice squad, but must add the poached player to a 53-man roster. Teams can protect up to four practice squad players a week from selection by other teams.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers release fan-favorite running back, preseason star
Chargers choose Trey Lance on final roster, cut veteran Taylor Heinicke
Ex-Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. gets updated return timeline after offseason surgery